Student Spotlight

Quinton Credeur
School information
Name: Port Allen High School
Student information
Grade: 9th
Parent: David Credeur
Grandparents: Raymond and Evelyn Credeur
Siblings: Colby Credeur
Exracurricular Activities: Baseball, Football and Beta
Hobbies: Sleeping, listening to music, and playing football
Future Plans: Going to LSU so that he can become superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish schools
School Favorites
School Subject: Social Studies
Teacher: Madame Hudson
Food: jambalaya
Movie: Unbroken
Actor: Kevin Hart
Band/Singer: Post Malone
Song: Go Flex by Post Malone