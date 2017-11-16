Students attack school bus driver

Breanna Smith

Two juveniles were charged with battery of a school transportation employee after an incident that occurred on Bus 215 in October, according to Addis Police Chief Rickey Anderson.

Bus 215 is the Brusly area route and is for students of Brusly High, Middle, Elementary and Lukeville Upper Elementary, Student Transportation Services said.

One student became verbally abusive with the school bus monitor after being told to keep her hands inside of the bus and close the window, the police chief said. The bus was driven by a different employee.

Both of the students became upset when the bus monitor stood close to them, Anderson said.

Video shows one student asking, “What are you going to do about it?” after being told to sit appropriately by the bus monitor, Anderson said.

“If you don’t get out of my sister’s face I’m going to knock you out,” one of the students said to the monitor, according to the police report.

Both girls began throwing punches at the bus monitor, according to the report. One jumped over the seat while screaming and was pushed off the top of the seat and onto the floor by the school bus, according to the report.

The students were released to their step mother who followed the school bus for several blocks after the incident, Anderson said. The students’ step-mother was issued a misdemeanor summons on behalf of the juveniles.

“We’ve had some unruly students and some discipline problems between students,” Anderson said. “But this is the first time I’m aware of where students were attacking a school bus employee.”

Disciplinary actions will be determined by the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board and District Attorney’s office.