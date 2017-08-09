Summer happenings at WBR Council on Aging

Photos courtesy of Deanna Altazan

ABOVE: On Friday, July 28, the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging held it first annual Fashion Show. Pictured are, on left in white dress – Madeline Melancon. On right, left to right, Florida Lockman, Irvin Leblanc and Margaret Lejeune.

BELOW: On Friday, Aug. 4, the participants of the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging, donated a “filled bus” of school supplies to the children of West Baton Rouge. Pictured are left to right, Kimberly Sanchez from Cohn Elementary, Genieve Williams and Deloras Morgan, former school teachers who now attend the Council on Aging.