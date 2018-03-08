Sunday fun day drug bust in P.A.

Staff Report

A Sunday family fun day turned violent and led to a drug and gun bust in Port Allen on Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Two women were arrested on simple battery charges and Curtis Davis, 39 of Port Allen, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday, according to Port Allen Police Department records.

Ida Smith, 37 of Baton Rouge, and Angela Foreman, 21 of Port Allen, were arrested on charges of simple battery after deputies responded to a disturbance call around 4 p.m. The dispute stemmed from allegations that Davis, who is Ida Smith’s husband according to police records, sold synthetic marijuana to a child who was hospitalized from its effects authorities said.

Ida Smith and Curtis Davis left Harry Brown Street, where the dispute occurred, while Foreman followed behind and alerted authorities. Authorities intercepted the vehicle on Melissa Street where they noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle when Davis opened the door. Officers observed raw marijuana on the front seat and Davis’ shirt. After searching the vehicle, authorities recovered a large amount of marijuana, an FNH 5.7 semi-automatic and Rock Island Armory 1911 semiautomatic. Authorities also found bullets specially designed to penetrate bullet-proof vests, Police Chief Esdron Brown said.