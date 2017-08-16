Suspects dead, arrested after kidnapping

Bodies found in Canal identified; Slidell Police capture third man

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office identified the bodies of two men found in the Intracoastal Canal last week that authorities said are tied to the kidnapping of a Lafayette woman.

Sylvester Henry Bracey, 27, and Arsenio Montrell Haynes, 27, both of Jackson, Mississippi, both drowned, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes said in a press conference last week.

In addition, a third man believed to be connected to the kidnapping, Michael Handley, of Lafayette, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 11, by Slidell Police. He was apprehended late in the afternoon at a motel in the city of Slidell and booked into a local jail.

The Lafayette Police Department announced it was searching for Handley on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit attempted second-degree kidnapping and violation of a protective order against a female victim on Aug. 6.

The kidnapping stemmed from a domestic dispute between Handley and the victim, according to a Lafayette police spokesperson.

The kidnapping victim was found handcuffed in the back of a van that police chased into West Baton Rouge Parish on Aug. 6, before engaging two armed suspects on foot.

Local law enforcement conducted an intense manhunt in the area that night, but to no avail.

The bodies of Bracey and Haynes were both found separately on Aug. 7 in the Intracoastal Canal, one by two children who were boating and the other by a tugboat crew.