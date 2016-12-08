Suspicious vehicles lead to 4 drug arrests

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen Police arrested four people on drug charges between Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 3, after nearby residents called in suspicious vehicles parked on the side of the roads near Maryland Avenue, Oregon Avenue, Avenue B and 14th Street.

Police arrested Reginald Franklin at his parked vehicle on 1000 Maryland Avenue for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Franklin was also charged with illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor after a small child was discovered with its mother in the vehicle.

Police arrested Chontea Fletcher near the 1100 block of Avenue B on Friday, Dec. 2, for possession of marijuana after residents called in a suspicious vehicle blocking traffic.

After investigating a vehicle parked on the sidewalk on Oregon Avenue at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, police arrested Shawn Wessinger for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

At 11 o’clock that same night, police also responded to a suspicious vehicle on 14th Street. Upon arrival, the suspect, Brandon Whaley, fled the scene. He was later booked for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and aggravated flight from an officer.

The arresting officer for all four arrests was Officer Robert Cannon.

All four individuals had criminal backgrounds relating to drugs, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.

“I would like to encourage the citizens to continue to make anonymous calls in reference to any illegal activity inside the city of Port Allen,” he said.