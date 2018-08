Take Tea in Vintage Style in The Red Barn Saturday August 18th 11:30 -1:30

by reservation



This is a stylish way to celebrate many different types of occasions, from birthdays, baby showers, baby reveal teas, christenings,personal milestones, entertaining out of town friends, corporate retreats and meetings.

3 Course tea is 32.00 plus tax per guest ~

Please call 225-964-2574

to reserve your tea date at

Antonia Plantation

facing the historic river road and

the Mississippi River levee in Brusly