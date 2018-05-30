Teachers in the field

Staff Report

Three West Baton Rouge Parish teachers were chosen to participate in the fourth-annual Baton Rouge Area Chamber Teacher Externship program.

Katherine Scott a computer, business, and career readiness teacher at Devall Middle School earned an externship at IBM, Pershauna Butler a Port Allen Middle School Math teacher earned one with Sparkhound, and Karin Gill a Brusly High School engineering teacher earned an externship with Dow Chemical.

The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce is a part of the flagship program for the parish.

“This union with our school system yet again shows this is a true partnership, and one we will keep building,” Jamie Hanks, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber said. “If our students succeed, so do our business and industry. One cannot flourish without the other.”

The Teacher Externship program is intended to engage Capital Region teachers, counselors, and administrators in exploring career opportunities in STEM fields, specifically: construction crafts, manufacturing, healthcare, and the tech sector. Participants will spend several days onsite at BRAC’s partner companies to shadow workers in the field, conduct skills assessments, and engage in day-to-day operations.

Over 80 teachers, counselors, and administrators submitted resumes and applications to earn externships, creating largest group of qualified candidates in the program’s history. Forty-five teachers were selected from 10 districts in the state, three of which will represent West Baton Rouge.

Scott hopes the program will help her better answer the usual “when am I ever going to use this?” question from students. She has taught for 11 years, and for the past two in WBR.

“More than anything, I hope to make valuable connections within the STEM field so that I can have a diverse group of professionals come and speak to my classes about what it means to be successful,” Scott said. “I want to expose my students to as many opportunities as I can so that they have a better understanding of what it means to be in the workforce.”

STEM education is an education for the future.

“Often the jobs that I am preparing my students for don’t yet exist,” Scott said. “Who would have thought 10-15 years ago that you could have a successful career as a drone pilot?”

STEM helps prepare students for a career in local industry as well as diverse career options in the Capital region, Scott said.

Participants will leave the program with a clear understanding of the skills and knowledge necessary for successful careers in the target industries. They will be trained to serve as ambassadors of those industries to their students and as connectors between the classroom and workplace concepts and skills, a release from the BRAC said.