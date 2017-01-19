Technology initiatives continue to transform WBR school system

Breanna Smith

The West Baton Rouge School District is looking to keep up with the times with its continued push for technology.

The district recently acquired another 80 Chromebooks, laptops made by Google, bringing the total number of devices the district owns to 2,400, Supervisor of Information Systems and Educational Technology Dr. Tammy Seneca said. The push for more devices is the first phase of the district’s Chromebook initiative, she said.

The second push will be in pedagogy and using those tools to facilitate learning.

West Baton Rouge Parish began its digital transformation three years ago with the one-to-one computing initiative. This initiative strives to provide a device for each student to use in the classroom to access digital textbooks as well as educational tools and programs. The initiative began during the 2014-2015 school year with a purchase of 872 devices for the middle schools, Seneca said.

The focus then shifted to the high schools. During the 2015-2016 school year Brusly and Port Allen High Schools each received 300 devices Seneca said.

Technology in the classrooms gives teachers a way to share resources with students and encourage more parent engagement, Port Allen Elementary first grade teacher Morgan Decuir said.

At a recent conference of more than 60 Westside teachers, guest speaker Eric Sheninger asked teachers what they want their students to be able to do with technology. Create, interact, communicate and discriminate between real and fake news were among the most popular answers.

“Technology can be a valuable tool for education, but the biggest asset is on your shoulders, it’s your mindset,” Sheninger told teachers.

Sheninger was a principal in Milford Heights in New Jersey, which implemented the Bring Your Own Device initiative and transformed their school into one of the highest performing in the country.