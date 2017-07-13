Teens receive lifeguard training in Port Allen park

Staff Report

DOW Westside YMCA

As part of the YMCA Teen Summer Camp program, teens from A.C. Lewis YMCA, Dow Westside YMCA, Southside YMCA and Paula G. Manship YMCA came together at the Williams & Lee Park pool in Port Allen to learn life-saving skills. During Rescuers R Us week at camp, 29 teens completed trainings to obtain certifications in CPR, First Aid, Oxygen/AED, Babysitting and Jr. Lifeguard. All 29 teens completed the certification and many of them plan to utilize these skills in the future as babysitters and YMCA lifeguards. The Y’s summer camp is designed to build character, support emotional, spiritual and physical well-being, and offer lifelong lessons to give children the opportunity to be the best they can be.

For additional information on YMCA Summer Camp please visit www.ymcabr.org/camp, contact your local Y or contact Kristen Hogan at khogan@ymcabr.org.

Photo courtesy of the YMCA

Teens receive lifeguard training at Williams & Lee Park in Port Allen.