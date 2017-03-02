Telling the whole story

240 German POWs went on a hunger strike in P.A. in 1943 and why that matters today

By Quinn Welsch

Editor of The West Side Journal

A Holy Family student came into our office last week looking for some original sources on the prisoner of war camp in Port Allen.

It’s old news now (in fact it’s 73-year-old news), but in the ‘40s the land near the West Baton Rouge Museum used to be a camp for German POWs. They were tasked with helping grow and harvest the sugarcane in the parish.

Locals old enough to remember the camp have told me about the Army soldiers who were posted at the camp and the occasional films they used to show their German captives – American films, I would assume.

The young man at Holy Family was interested in learning more about the camp and what happened there. He wanted all the details. Our office actually has a pretty good number of newspaper archives dating back to the 1930s, so I figured I’d help.

Newsprint is already soft and easily torn, so you can imagine newsprin seven decades old is incredibly delicate. Nevertheless, we found some interesting material without causing too much damage.

An article dated July 21, 1944, was titled “Sitdown strike of German prisoners ends peacefully… Nazis go back to work after three-day strike.”

According to the article, 240 German soldiers refused to work, “tightened their belts” and went on a hunger strike of only bread and water for three days to protest what they felt was an unfair punishment by the Army soldiers at the camp.

Apparently, after three days, the Germans, described as “fair farm workers but not excellent,” gave in to hunger and picked their tools backup.

This story, only four or five inches long, was drastically different from anything I have heard about the camp. Most stories have been somewhat sugar coated. The prisoners lived happily at the camp, and some even came back with their families after the war ended, all of which may be true – but it’s not the whole story.

This brief article shines a small light on that story.

I love history, and I would probably retell this story of German POWs regardless, but I also think it’s important today to remember the important role the press has in our communities.

Today more than ever, the press is under attack. The internet, for all of its wonders, has given us an increasingly wide range of voices, many of which are uninformed, biased and often times angry. Social media and citizen journalism is good (and helpful for the news industry) but it will never replace the impact and the longevity of actual community impact journalism.

Despite what some of our national leaders have said, that vague, amorphous concept of “the media” is not the enemy of the American people.

In this case, our newspaper’s office had an original source for an event that took place many years ago. I hope that in the years to come, someone else will find the same benefit from The West Side Journal’s 2017 editions.