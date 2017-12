“It has been a joy to work in and uplift this community.”

Dr. Mary Moss

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

A part of St. Alma Baptist Church’s “Adopt-A-Street” movement was the first annual bike giveaway at the Depot. The church, pastored by Dr. Mary Moss, passed out 80 turkeys and gave bikes to children in the Port Allen community on Saturday Dec. 23.