Theriot leads Panthers baseball to first win of the season

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly’s Tyler Theriot threw seven strong innings in Monday’s season opener against H.L. Bourgeois, to give the Panthers a 4-0 shutout.

Brusly High assistant coach Dale Reich said that Theriot was on fire in the game and picked up right where he left off last season and over the summer.

“He fanned seven and only allowed four hits, three of those being weak ground balls. We call them ‘swinging bunts,’” Reich said. “He held H.L. Bourgeois to under .180 batting average.”

The Panthers scored in the first inning when senior John Blanchard (2-for-4, 1 run) lined a shot to shortstop and reached first base on a single. He eventually scored on a HBP to Courtland Simoneaux.

Brusly left the bases loaded that inning with two strikeouts and a pop up, and Blanchard’s run would be their only run until the bottom of the 6th inning.

Panther Austin Koenig (1-for-3) started the sixth inning with a double up the middle, followed by a walk to Cameron Daigle, who was 2-for-2 on the day.

Manola (1-for-3, 1 run) hit a hard ground ball through the hole at shortstop and the left fielder misplayed the ball allowing it to roll to the fence allowing Manola to score on single with a three base error.

Reich said that he and head coach Tait Dupont are happy with the play of the boys.

“We got great pitching from Theriot and had opportunities to score every inning,” Reich said. “Downside to that is that we didn’t score every inning with the clutch hits. Some of our outs were well-hit balls, but we just hit them right at them. But the season is young and I expect the bats to catch up to the pitching soon, where we will make the clutch hits.”

Brusly’s season will continue this Saturday, when the Panthers host the Plaquemine Green Devils in a tournament game at 6:30 p.m. at Brusly High.