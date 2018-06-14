Third in state

Joelle Wright

A West Side team earned the spot as the number three team in the state of Louisiana.



The Westside 12U All-Stars baseball team placed third in the USSSA Baseball Louisiana State Championship tournament in Slidell last weekend.

“This group did really well. The other coaches and I are very happy,” assistant coach Barry Babin said. “We only had two 12U teams in the regular season, so this All-Star team is a combination of those teams, and they have only been playing together for one month.”

The All-Stars went 2-1-1 in the tournament of ten teams in their age group. The Westside boys beat Live Oak and Ascension/Donaldsonville All-Stars and tied with the Tarpin All-Stars. The team lost a tough game to the Carrollton team.

“The team is really starting to gel, so it will be exciting to see how they do at the World Series,” Babin said.

The USSSA Baseball World Series will be June 27-30, in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Fischer Seymour, Mason Bayham, Braden Booksh, Ben Boyd, Tre Wonnacott, Caiden King, Jacob Pourciau, Caleb Pourciau, Kayden Holley, Hayden Floyd, and Hudson Russo make up the Westside 12U All-Stars. The team is coached by head coach Chad King, who is assisted by Babin, James Babin, and Bubbie Pourciau.