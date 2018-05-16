Third time, no charm

Joelle Wright

For the third year in a row, the Panthers have made it to the LHSAA Allstate Sugarbowl Baseball Championship at McMurry Park in Sulphur, and for the third time they were sent home without a championship. Despite the loss, Head Coach Tait Dupont said the players have no reason to hang their heads.

“Any time you get to the state tournament it is a special year. This team grew so much throughout the year and they should be very proud of their accomplishments,” Coach Dupont said. “Three years in a row making it to the state tournament is a great feat. Some teams never get to experience that.”

Brusly, seeded number two in the tournament, faced third ranked Iota High School on Thursday, May 10 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

Both teams were strong on the mound the entire game, but it ended in a 3-0 loss.

Tyler Theriot pitched for Brusly in his last game as a Brusly Panther. Theriot surrendered three runs on nine hits over 6 innings, striking out three.

Iota scored two in the third inning when Hunter Wriborg hit a double, setting up a runner at third who scored on the following play. The second run came two plays later. A third run in the fourth inning was the result of a Brusly error.

Wriborg, Iota’s junior pitcher, was unbeatable on the mound. He allowed five hits over seven innings, striking out fourteen Brusly batters.

“We had a tough time at the plate against Iota. The pitcher did a great job of mixing his speeds and kept us off balance and, we did not do a good job of having a good approach with two strikes,” Coach Dupont said. “But our team battled all game. We just couldn’t get any momentum going.”

Theriot went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Brusly offense.