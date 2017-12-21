Three Panthers on ‘Rattlers Roster’

Joelle Wright

Three of Bruslys football’s best got one last chance to shine on the football field.

Seniors Garrett Roberts, Keithan Francois, and Deandre Brown were selected to the Rattlers roster to play in the 16th annual Red Stick Bowl Saturday, December 16th, at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Besides being named to the squad, the boys got to be a part of one of the most exciting Red Stick Bowls in its history – a 44-38 win for the Rattlers in 6 overtime periods.

“It was awesome playing with the best of the best. The intensity and speed of the game was high,” Roberts said. “It was an awesome chance to pad up again and go at it, especially with the best athletes in the Baton Rouge area.”

Roberts was named a defensive captain, and before the game helped present Trenisha Jackson, wife of slain Corporal Montrell Jackson, with a plaque honoring him and dedicating the game to him and the other slain officers.

“Being named defensive captain was such an incredible honor,” Roberts said. “It was a blessing to honor Corporal Jackson, his family, and the entire police force.”

The Brusly boys and their Rattler teammates had a tough go of it the first half of the game trailing the Black Knights 17-0 at halftime. But a pep talk from their coach Frank Fesina, who reminded them they were all-stars and relax, was enough to turn the tide, and the Rattlers fought back in the 2nd half. The Rattlers scored 10 points in the third quarter and added a touchdown in the fourth to send the game to overtime tied at 24-24.

After going back-and-forth the whole 2nd half, when the fourth quarter ended, the two teams were stuck in a 38-38 tie It would take six overtimes to finally get a winner.

The game almost ended in the 3rd overtime when Deandre Brown intercepted a Black Knight pass, which set up a possible game-winning field goal for the Rattlers, but the 30-yard kick was blocked by the Black Knights’ Percy Butler to keep the game rolling.

Finally in the sixth overtime, Jaylin Williams of Donaldsonville had a 10-yard somersaulting run to the endzone to give the Rattlers a 44-38 lead. The Knights got the ball back, but the score stuck, and the game was finally over.

Francois said that being a part of the Red Stick Bowl was proof to him that hard work pays off in a major way.

“The memories I will take from the game are the excitement of winning after 6-overtimes, and more importantly, the new friends that I made throughout the week leading up to the game.

After the game, Roberts received yet another honor. He was named Best Defensive Lineman.

“Being named Best D-Lineman was a great honor,” Roberts said. “To be picked out among some of the best d-linemen around was definitely a great feeling.”