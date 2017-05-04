Three Pels for boys 3A state meet

Staff report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

KENTWOOD – Port Allen may have not had the quantity it wanted for spots in the Class 3A state meet, but the Pelican boys track squad got plenty of mileage off several big showings at the Region III, Class 3A meet at Jewel Sumner High School on April 26.

The Pelicans finished fifth with 44 points, behind defending 3A champion and district rival West Feliciana – frontrunner in the event, with 144 points – followed by another district foe, Parkview Baptist (62). Traditional 3A powers Lutcher and Amite third and fourth, respectively.

The top three finishers in each event qualified for the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A State Championship meet, set for Saturday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Michael Williams, who has dominated the high jump throughout the season, struck again with a leap of 6-feet-6-inches for first place, edging out Dontrell McQuarter of district rival Glen Oaks. Fellow Pelican Julian Jarvis was fourth (5-10).

Norrisse Cummings, a perennial trailblazer in the hurdle event, took first for the Pelicans in the 300-meter hurdles with a timing of 40.77, while teammate Cameron Battley came in at the 41.46 mark.

Battley notched second place with a finish of 16.15, just behind Brusly’s Shongo Wilson (15.91).