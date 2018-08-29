A village grew up around the Lobdell Plantation store located about four miles north of today’s city of Port Allen. Prior to the Civil War and until the early 1900s, Lobdell fared well economically from river traffic and sugarcane production. If you have your own Throwback Thursday photo to share, please send it to Editor@thewestsidejournal.com along with a brief explanation including the date.

Photo courtesy of “The History of West Baton Rouge Parish: People, Place and Progress” by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association.