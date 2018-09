From the Sept. 6, 1968 edition of the West Side Journal.

Clinton Braud, one of the brothers who owned Braud Brothers Esso at 840 N. Jefferson shown holding one of the bags of ice cubes dispensed by the machine installed in front of their station. Ice cubes could be purchased 24 hours a day for one quarter. Do you have a Throwback Thursday photo you would like to share? Email the photo and a brief description to editor@thewestsidejournal.com for an opportunity to be featured.