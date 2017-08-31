Tickets for the 7th Annual Ava & Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund

Staff Report

Holy Family School

On Aug. 6, 2010, the unthinkable happened.

While spending the night with their grandparents on Belle River, a structure fire killed Ava Dawn, 3, and Jacob Michael, 2, and their grandparents. Kristen and Blake Saucier’s world was changed in an instant.

Ava, a curly-haired free spirit who embraced life, love, laughter and dancing, adored her family and friends. Jacob was shyer and loved anything outdoors, especially Mac trucks, backhoes, rocks and dirt. He loved his family, friends and especially his sister, Ava. Blessed with dimples, he had a grin that could melt your heart.

As Kristen and Blake deal with the loss of their children, they walk by faith. The Lord enfolds them in His care, and they feel Ava and Jacob’s spirit urging them on to celebrate their lives.

As a way to honor Ava and Jacob and to give back for the many blessings they have been given, Kristen and Blake established the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Family School.

Tuition scholarships have been awarded each year so that more children may have the gift of a Catholic education at Holy Family. During the past seven years, over $160,000 has been raised for this scholarship.

To date, 103 students have been recipients of tuition assistance from 75 percent of the funds raised. The Sauciers consider themselves blessed to have the support of family, friends, Holy Family Church, School and their community, who have generously donated their time, talent and love to assure the success of the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship in their honor.

A jambalaya benefit will help to endow the scholarship. All proceeds will go toward the scholarship fund.

Help the Sauciers celebrate Ava and Jacob’s lives and memory on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holy Family Parish Hall. Tickets for the dinner are $8. Drinks and sweets will be available for purchase.

You may eat-in or dine-out. There will also be a silent auction, sweet shop, face painting by Double Take and a raffle for a cypress glider swing. Tickets for the raffle ($5) are available in the school office.

Consider purchasing tickets to benefit this scholarship fund. Cash or checks are accepted. Checks should be payable to HFS Saucier Scholarship. Payment or donations are tax-deductible.