Todd Cutrer sentenced for fraud scheme

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Lifelong Port Allen resident Todd Cutrer, 52, was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution to his victims by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles on Wednesday, April 25.

Cutrer executed an investment fraud scheme through the Port Allen lending company West Baton Rouge Credit, Inc. from about January 2014 through at least November 2016. Late last year, Cutrer plead guilty to mail fraud and admitted to collecting more than $500,000 by defrauding victim investors by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, promises, and representations.

Some victims attended the sentencing, but none gave comment. Eighty-five creditors were listed in Cutrer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Many wrote letters, which the Judge deGravelles said were taken into account in administering the sentence.

Judge deGravelles said it was “heartbreaking to see the loss” some victims explained in letters and others “urged leniency” in Cutrer’s sentencing to expedite repayment of the funds fraudulently collected. Judge deGravelles said the crime was particularly devastating as the victims were hardworking people who trusted Cutrer and often considered him a friend.

In court Wednesday, Cutrer asked victims for forgiveness, said he is “extremely remorseful” and promised to work to repay the debt someday.

Cutrer operated WBRC as a legitimate business for 20 years, before the business began to fail. Out of desperation, Cutrer “did the wrong thing” Cutrer’s attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Mark Upton said.

As the business began to fail, Cutrer obtained lines of credit from local banks and personally solicited individual investors. Instead of using new investors’ funds as promised, he made interest payments to prior investors and cut checks to himself and family members, prosecutor Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Rezaei said.

When Cutrer could no longer make payments to victims, he sent a letter to investors which falsely claimed the 2016 flood had an impact on his collections, prosecutors said.

Cutrer also experienced financial loss from the failing business and did not steal from investors in an attempt to lead a lavish lifestyle but instead to keep his business financially afloat, Judge deGravelles said.

“We are pleased to see Cutrer’s scheme ended and Cutrer brought to justice for his lengthy fraudulent scheme. Special thanks to the FBI and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions for their outstanding efforts in this case,” U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin stated

Cutrer must report to prison by May 28. Restitution payments are required to begin within 60 days of his release.