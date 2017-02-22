The man who raised ‘The Village’

Breanna Smith

Attorney and developer Tony Clayton is dedicated to giving back to the community that raised him. The first Community Coffee on the West Side has just opened at his latest development, The Village at Huns Grove.

Located on La. Hwy. 1, the Village at Huns Grove opened in December with a local clothing boutique and is now home to a Community Coffee and soon-to-be opened Rotolo’s Pizzeria.

But the vision goes far beyond a slice of pizza or cup of coffee.

Huns Grove is named after Clayton’s grandmother, Clara Scott, nicknamed “Hunny.”

When schools were integrated on the West Side in 1969, Clayton’s mother decided it would be best for him to stay in Iberville Parish with Hunny since he had already begun kindergarten classes. She was a “relatively poor, just a modest little lady,” Clayton said.

He smiled as he recalled getting a nickel from Hunny every day after school to get a piece of lunch meat and vanilla cookies.

Hunny passed away that year and Clayton moved to West Baton Rouge with his mother. Clayton keeps a picture of Hun above his bathroom mirror today. His family remains close-knit because of Hun, he said.

He is an alum of Brusly High School and Southern University Law Center and is philanthropically involved with both schools. He has served on the board of advisors at Southern University for nearly 20 years.

“[Brusly High and Southern University] served as aircraft carriers for me from which I was able to launch my career as a result of getting the nurturing I needed at both of those campuses. So I give back when I can,” he said.

Huns Grove is one way Clayton is giving back.

“It’s our own little place to listen to jazz, drink some coffee, get a pizza from Rotolo’s and shop at SoSis,” he said.

Many businesses have been turned down, but Clayton said that’s not to be boastful. The three businesses currently at the Village at Huns Grove, Rotolo’s Pizzeria, SoSis Boutique and Community Coffee, are all Louisiana-based businesses.

Clayton wants the best for his community and seeks only to give spaces to businesses that the people of the West Side will enjoy he said. Clayton looks to add places like an eye clinic or perhaps a sushi restaurant, he said.

“I’m really excited about what we’re all going to bring to Port Allen and Brusly and I’m thankful to Tony for that opportunity,” co-founder of SoSis Boutique Chelsey Blankenship said.

Clayton is easy to work with and is always positive, he welcomes every idea and never says no to event suggestions, co-founder of SoSis Boutique Annie Claire Bass said.

“The support means a lot especially when you’re just starting out and you’re trying to make it,” Bass said.

Clayton hopes to see the Village at Huns Grove become a community resource where people of all ages can come and enjoy what life has to offer. The grand opening featured a pop-up market where local vendors and artists were able to sell their goods. A monthly Saturday morning farmer’s market is something that is on the horizon, Blankenship said.

“We have high expectations, we want to see a lot of events and family functions going on,” Bass said.

Clayton sees a bright and ever changing future for the West Side.

“Within the next seven years you won’t recognize the West Side as being the place that it is today,” Clayton said.

Soon Port Allen, Brusly and Addis will be part of Plaquemine and it will be one cycle all the way down south, he said.

There are many home and building permits coming up, he said. He hopes that the regulations put in place by Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot’s administration will continue to guide development, he said.

“There are some tough restrictions, but it’s good, clean growth.”

Clayton also predicts many people being drawn from outside of the community to take advantage of Brusly High School in the near future.

“I’m amazed at Brusly High, I just don’t know how much better it can get,” Clayton said.

He was recently appointed to the committee that will score architects for the upcoming school improvement projects. The committee will be a learning experience, but he plans to show great deference to School Board Superintendent Wes Watt’s vision.

“When you’ve got the likes of Wes Watts and school board member Rose Roche, West Baton Rouge is showing an even more progressive future,” Clayton said.

The school board chose people that represent each part of the community for the committee, Watts said. Clayton’s commitment to the community and willingness stood out when choosing members for the committee, Watts said.

Clayton was a man with a plan when he graduated high school.

He knew he would go to work for the railroads like his father. But he ended up beginning his law career by chasing his college girlfriend Paula, and now wife, to law school to compete for her.

“Chasing my wife ended up getting me here,” he said.

Paula and Tony Clayton began working together out of law school more than 25 years ago. They have been married and practicing law ever since. Paula is a family attorney and Tony is a personal injury attorney.

Tony Clayton is also the local homicide prosecutor, which he describes as the worst job in the parish but with the best boss, District Attorney Ricky Ward. He prosecuted infamous Louisiana serial killers Derrick Todd Lee and Sean Gillis with the help of Ricky Ward, West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes and Detective Bryan Doucet.

His job as local homicide prosecutor is both gratifying and tragic. Derrick Todd Lee had a grip on the community in the early 2000s, he said.

“We had folks not speaking to their neighbors thinking their neighbors could be a serial killer. Folks locking their doors,” Clayton said. “Not coming out in the evening. Men calling work to know what time their wives left so they could know what time they get home. We were virtually on lockdown.”

That grip was broken when Derrick Todd Lee was prosecuted using a DNA gathering technique that had never been used before in the history of the country, Clayton said. The prosecutions in both of those cases brought a newfound respect for the Sheriff’s Office, investigative team and the District Attorney’s office, he said.

The Clayton, Fruge and Ward law firm is grand with a spiral staircase and furs and alligator skin decorating the walls, but he still accepts payment in fresh eggs and pecan candy.

One of the most gratifying parts of his job is providing services to the community and being an equalizer between big corporations and people, he said.

“This West Baton Rouge community has done so much for me,” Clayton said “If it were not for them there would be no me.”