Top Sports stories of 2016

The Brusly Panthers came in second place at the 2016 annual wrestling championship in Bossier City. Despite a small roster filled with new faces, the 14-time state championship team proved they were still contenders. “We scratched and clawed our way toward first – a couple spots higher, and we would’ve been state champs,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. The 2017 championship is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10.

Port Allen and Brusly high school girls track teams both fared well in 2016. The Lady Pels placed 12th out of 40 teams at the LHSAA Class 3A Girls Track & Field Championship. The Lady Panthers placed third in Class 3A at the state meet.

The Port Allen Pelicans boys basketball team launched itself into the third round of the playoffs in 2016 for the third consecutive year. Though the Pels made a strong showing, they lost to Peabody Magnet, 70-59, on March 4. “It’s hard to find disappointment in a team that wins 20 games,” said coach Brandon Ricard. The team is set to resume its schedule in 2017 on Jan. 3

The Lady Pels softball team finished its 2016 season with a 16-11 finish – a tie for the best showing in the history of the program – and a playoff spot. The Lady Pels were knocked out by the softball tournament in a 16-0 loss to Iota.

The Lady Panthers softball team made it all the way to the LHSAA semifinals in Sulphur for the second year in a row in 2016. The girls were ultimately knocked out of the playoffs by Lutcher High in a 4-1 loss on April 29.

The Brusly baseball team also fell in the semifinals after a 4-2 loss against South Beauregard High School on May 13. “This is team has been fantastic and focused all year. They did everything we asked them to do and more,” head coach Tait Dupont said.

The Panthers were victorious for the second year in a row in the annual Sugarcane Classic football matchup between Brusly and Port Allen high schools. The Panthers defeated the Pels 45-21 at Guy Otwell Stadium in Port Allen on Oct. 21. “It’s always good to get this one with the rivalry,” Brusly head coach Marc Brown said. “It feels really good.”

Lady Panthers senior athlete Caitlyn Williams was named to the volleyball District 6-3A First Team and also given the title of District MVP for the second year in a row. Williams was also named to the All-Metro team. This season she had a total 519 kills, 166 digs, 67 blocks, 16 assists and 86 aces. “[Williams] is one of the best to come through our program, and she has definitely helped us tremendously over the last four years,” said volleyball coach Kayla Sarradet.

Port Allen High School head football coach Nick Mitchell was relieved of his coaching duties on Dec 22. The coach led the Pelicans to the playoffs during his two years as coach. He joined the team in 2014 after the resignation of Guy Blanchard. Mitchell joined the staff after leading Southern Lab to the Division IV Select runner-up spot in the LHSAA High School Football Championship game.