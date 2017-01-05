TOPS cuts a reality for local families

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Recent cuts in funding to the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) have increased the financial burden on prospective and current college students in Louisiana and families and students on the West Side have already begun to feel the weight for the spring semester.

The promise that the Louisiana Legislature made to prospective college students through the implementation of TOPS, has begun to crumble. The merit-based scholarship once covered most or all of tuition expenses for students attending Louisiana public universities.

More than 50,000 students and their families have been left to fill the gap in funding. LSU has the largest number of TOPS recipients, with more than 14,000 students being affected by the reduction in funding.

Amid a budget deficit of more than $300 million in 2016, the TOPS program saw major cuts. Legislators decided to front-load the project in a budget bill funding 70 percent of fall semester, but in the spring that number dropped to less than 42 percent, leaving students and their families to come up with the other 58 percent.

Students are seeing an increase in tuition as well as a cut in scholarship funding. LSU students receive the TOPS Opportunity Scholarship were left to come up with an additional $1,912.77 for the spring semester.

Brusly resident Aimee Rabalais is concerned about the future of the program for her son, Alex Rabalais, as he prepares to enroll at LSU. Rabalais is expecting to pay more for Alex, who scored well on the ACT, than she did for her son who scored lower on the ACT but received TOPS while it was fully funded.

“You just gotta readjust to everything and come up with the extra money,” she said.

Wayne Conaway, the parent of Port Allen High School senior Jonathan Conaway, is concerned that the TOPS cuts will cause a spike in the percentage of young graduates with debt.

While TOPS will provide some financial help, “40 percent doesn’t pay for much,” Conaway said. The financial implications will push Jonathan to consider student loans, try to graduate faster and work a part-time job during school, he said.

His son has also pursued other scholarships and grants that he would not have considered had TOPS remained fully funded, Conway said.

“You want to make sure you sign up for everything,” he said.

PAHS parent Warren LeJeune has had to cut vacation time and put more into savings, as his daughter Gabrielle Lejeune studies elementary education at LSU.

“For our family, we’ll just have to sacrifice a little bit more until things get better and hopefully my daughter will stay on target and graduate on time,” LeJeune said.

West Baton Rouge School District Superintendent Wes Watts urges parents and student to search for other financial scholarships and opportunities.

“There are opportunities out there, you just have to do a little work,” he said.

Both Brusly and Port Allen high schools have added a counselor to their staff to help cater to graduating students’ needs. These counselors help students find scholarships and prepare for college, Watts said.

“We try to help students pursue whatever they want to pursue,” Watts said. “We believe in college and career.”

The graduation rate in West Baton Rouge Parish is at more than 79 percent, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

However, Brusly and Port Allen High School have seen a decrease in the percentage of students enrolling in college after graduation, according to the department. Both schools have also seen a decline in the average ACT score, a test used to determine eligibility for the TOPS scholarship.

Watts encourages students to work with counselors because they have the information and avenues to help students prepare for college. It’s hard to predict the changes this early, but the schools will continue to remain vigilant in preparing students for college and career, he said.

TOPS has been a contentious topic in the Legislature and among Louisianians since its inception. Funding for the scholarship comes from taxpayer dollars, which caused debate over the program even before the budget crisis.