Tough loss leads to victory

After a tough 1-0 loss in the first game against Lafayette High Thursday, March 8, the Brusly Panthers Baseball team bounced back to win the next three games in the Eunice Tournament.

“Our pitching was outstanding over the weekend and we played solid defense,” Brusly head coach Tait Dupont said. “ We were really able to get the clutch hits when we needed them most.”

Thursday night’s game was a pitching duel between Brusly ace Tyler Theriot and Lafayette’s Corey Bellot well into the sixth inning when Bellot was walked and then reached third on a passed ball. He then scored when a teammate reached first on an error for the only run of the game.

Although he surrendered just one run on three hits in 21 outs, Theriot took the loss for the Panthers.

Theriot, Cameron Daigle, and Garrett Roberts each had a hit for the Panthers.

Friday night’s game against Kinder High School began the three-game winning streak for Brusly with a 4-2 win.

Again, late in the game, the score was tied 2-2 in the top of the 6th when Roberts (2-for-3, 1 RBI) singled on a ground ball to left field with a 3-1 count to score Harrison Boudreaux (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 run) who had reached base on a triple to take the lead.

Later, in the top of the 7th inning, Bray Bourgoyne (1-for-3, 1 run) hit a ground ball but reached based on an error. After advancing to 2nd and stealing 3rd, he was driven home when Daigle (2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI) singled to right field for the fourth run.

Daigle also took the win for Brusly, pitching seven innings, striking out eight and walking ten.

The Panthers started off Saturday morning with another win, this time against Westgate High School in a close 5-4 victory.

Zach Armstrong took the mound for Brusly, earning the win after pitching 5 ⅔ innings. Boudreaux earned the save after relieving Armstrong to record the last four outs.

Westgate took the lead early in the first inning when they scored three runs, but the Panthers came back in the third inning to score four of their own and take the lead. Another run from Westgate tied the game in the fourth.

Caleb Dunn (1-for-3, 1 run, 1 RBI), batting in the top of the sixth, hit a solo home run to steal the win for good.

Daigle hit 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Theriot hit 1-for-3 with 2 RBI and a run, and

In Saturday afternoon’s 4-2 win over Comeaux High School, Dunn took the mound for the Panthers and earned the victory. He allowed two hits and two runs over six innings. Boudreaux once again came in in relief and sealed the deal to record the last three outs.

Dunn, Roberts, Daigle, and Bourgoyne all had one hit in the win.