Tourism director retiring

Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Convention and Visitors Bureau, Sharon Stam Moran, will retire from her position effective March 1, 2018.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my retirement,” Moran said.

The WBRCVB is a recognized, award-winning organization.

Under Sharon’s leadership the bureau has grown immensely, with a budget in 1999 of $250,000 to a budget in 2018 that will exceed $1.6 Million, according to a release by the WBRCVB.

The WBRCVB is recognized as one of the top Tourist Bureaus in Louisiana. Thousands of visitors have attended one or more of their three premier festivals. Kite Fest Louisiane’, Oldies but Goodies Fest & BBQ Cook-off and Reflections of the Season, are all the brainchild of Moran, the release said.

Moran organized and lead Southeast Louisiana Gumbo, an award winning tourism marketing organization specifically created to promote West Baton Rouge and 12 other parishes in Southeast Louisiana as a destination. The creation and implementation of establishing the West Baton Rouge Tourist Information & Conference Center has been the highlight of her career in West Baton Rouge.

“I cannot take credit for all of our accomplishments without recognizing the force behind my vision,” Moran said. “The Board of Directors, past and present, have always supported me in my endeavors for growth and marketing efforts for West Baton Rouge. The support of the Parish Officials, parish organizations and the people have meant a great deal to me.”

Moran also extended thanks and recognition to the Tourism Team.

“Their loyalty, passion, hard work and enthusiasm for this industry and this parish are second to none,” she said.

Kathy Gautreau, Director of Special Projects and Events has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the executive director, effective on March 1, 2018. Gautreau has been an employee of the bureau for the past 17 years as executive assistant, conference center director and presently the director of special projects and events. She has worked side by side and been trained in every aspect of the tourism industry by her predecessor, Moran.

“I have comfort in leaving, knowing that what I have worked so hard to create, the WBR Tourism Team led by Kathy Gautreau, will only improve and have even more success in the future,” Moran said.