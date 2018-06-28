Town of Brusly Landmark & Heritage Commission

Staff Report

The Town of Brusly hosted a Landmark & Heritage Ceremony on Sunday, June 10, to present Certified Landmark Plaques to owners of nine properties.

Those included among the presentations included: Julie Mayeux, accepting for the East St. Francis Street home built by her parents, Albert and Leona Mayeux; Todd and Sonya LeRay for the former Brantley and Ida Lee LeRay home on North LaBauve and for the former home of George and Miriam Hebert on West Main; Susan Thomas for the home built by Hubbard and Seessel Blanchard Peavy on East Main St. Other recipients included owners of five homes on Hebert Street: Gretchen Carroll Ducote, the home built by her mother, Olga Carroll LeRay;

Ricky Tullier, original home of the Coots family; Charlotte and Chris Carpenter, their original home; Patricia G. Cheek, the home built by J.T. and Carolyn Parsons; Patrick “Packy” Allain, the home built by L.J. and Beverly Seguin LeJeune.

The ceremony included a welcome by Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes, history of properties and plaque presentations by Brusly Landmark Commission Chairman Jim Rills, history of Hebert Street Subdivision by Wilfred “Billy” Hebert and comments by Brusly Council Member Joanne Bourgeois.