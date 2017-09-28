Town Councilman pleads not guilty to hit and run

Staff Report

An attorney for Addis Town Councilman Russell “Rusty” Parrish waived his presence and pled not guilty to a hit and run charge at the Iberville Courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

A trial date is scheduled for Dec. 5

The charge stems from a July 23 arrest at an incident in a Taco Bell parking lot on La. Hwy. 1 in Plaquemine. The victim of the hit and run allegedly tried to enter Parrish’s vehicle multiple times before being forced out. The victim attempted to cling to the side of the vehicle, before falling off and sustaining injuries, Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The victim suffered broken bones as a result of the incident, Sheriff Stassi said.

Parrish admitted to the hit and run, according to an arrest report from the Iberville Sheriff’s Office.