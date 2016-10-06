Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge (WBR) parish community town hall meeting, “Communities Talk: Town Hall Meeting to Prevent Underage Drinking”, is scheduled on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Parish Community Centerlocated at 749 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen, LA. The initiative is part of a national underage drinking prevention program.

The purpose of the town hall meeting is to raise awareness about the impact of underage drinking and to encourage community conversations to explore strategies to prevent underage alcohol use. Community members, Parish leaders, professionals, parents and students that are concerned about the health and well-being of youth in the WBR community are encouraged to attend this free event that is open to the public.

“Underage drinking is threatening the future of our children. We must act now to educate them about the many, and sometimes deadly, consequences of early alcohol use,” said James Haase, event organizer and Recovery Support Ministry Director, Church at Addis.

The West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Coalition (WBRHCC), a Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant-funded coalition representing a variety of agencies, parents and youth, is providing assistance for the town hall meeting. Capital Area Human Services, the regional public authority for mental health, developmental disabilities, and addiction recovery, works collaboratively with the WBRHCC by providing fiscal and administrative support for the DFC project. “CAHS is pleased to support this town hall meeting so that community voices can be heard with a call to action to mobilize additional resources to prevent underage alcohol use,” said Jan Kasofsky, Ph.D., Executive Director of Capital Area Human Services.

Underage drinking is a major public health concern in our community and throughout the United States. According to the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 9 million—or one in four, 12- to 20-year-olds—reported alcohol use during the past month. Of these, about 5 million were binge drinkers, meaning that they consumed five or more drinks on at least one occasion. Underage drinkers are at risk for negative consequences, including lowered academic performance, involvement with law enforcement, risk of violence and sexual assault, and death.

To learn more about how to join the WBRHCC, contact Toddie Milstead, Coalition Coordinator at toddie.milstead@la.gov or call 225-343-5666.

The Communities Talk: Town Hall Meeting to Prevent Underage Drinking was created with support from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), in collaboration with the federal government’s Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Prevention of Underage Drinking.

To learn more about this national initiative, go stopalcoholabuse.gov/townhallmeetings. There is also an online conversation, #CommunitiesTalk.