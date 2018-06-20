Town neighbors named safest in La.

Staff Report

Two West Side towns earned spots in the 2018 list of top five safest places to live in Louisiana. Brusly claimed the number one spot in the 2018 Safest Places to Live list and Addis followed closely, claiming the number three spot.

Niche, a rating, and review company that uses data to provide assessments on places to live and schools, compiles a new list each year. Towns around the state and country are graded based on crime, excessive drinking, premature death and firearm-related death rates.

Both towns also claimed spots on Niche’s Top 50 Places to Live in Louisiana list.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux said the achievement was made possible through the department’s close working relationship with the community.

“The department is always looking for new ways to involve the community and get important feedback on areas that need our attention,” Lefeaux said.

Smart growth in both towns has made the most significant difference, Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said. Residents often speak up about suspicious activity and vehicles in the area, which along with mandatory patrols during the evenings and early morning keep residents safe.

“My main concern is the safety of these children while they’re out playing and waiting for buses,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a big help knowing my two guys are out patrolling most of the time.”

Technical tools like GPS tracking in patrol cars are helpful in reducing crime, but it takes more than technology to keep a town safe.

“A true love for our community and its members makes it possible for us to proudly deliver the lowest average crime rates,” Lefeaux said.