Tracy McLin and Johnny Plauche named Pointe Coupee Electric 2016 Employees of the Year

From left to right are Johnny Plauche and Tracy McLin, Pointe Coupee Electric’s 2016 Employees of the Year.

Staff Report

Pointe Coupee Electric

Tracy McLin and Johnny Plauche were recently selected by their co-workers as Pointe Coupee Electric’s 2016 Employees of the Year. Both employees were honored to receive the awards and appreciated the recognition for their hard work and dedication to the cooperative.

McLin has been working for Pointe Coupee Electric since September, 2015, and presently holds the position of collection supervisor within the billing department. McLin is often the first person our members see when they walk through the front doors of the cooperative and she believes in serving our members with a friendly smile. On a day to day basis, she is in charge of collecting payments and answering phones. She also helps out with trouble calls in the dispatching department when needed.

Since 1979 Plauche has worked the 1,101 miles of Pointe Coupee Electric lines. Johnny brings 37 years of knowledge and experience to the cooperative and is also known for his humor and comical nature. Plauche first started as an apprentice lineman and later in 1991 was promoted to the position of lead lineman. Johnny is currently responsible for new construction of lines and maintaining the current system. He handles mostly hot-line work, but you will also find him answering trouble calls and providing service work, keeping power lines free of limbs, vines and other obstructions.

The management, board of directors and fellow co-workers extend congratulations to both McLin and Plauche in being named the 2016 Employees of the Year.