Tragedies: reminders that water and electricity don’t mix

By Myron Lambert

Pointe Coupee Electric

General Manager

By all accounts, Madison Coe was a shining star.

The bubbly 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, Texas, was a talented athlete and a member of the marching band. She was preparing for her family’s move to Houston where she would begin her first year of high school.

Sadly and tragically, the teenager’s young life came to an end when she was electrocuted while taking a bath. According to police investigators on the scene, while she was in the bathtub, Madison either plugged in her phone or grabbed the phone while it was charging in a nearby electrical outlet.

In remembering Madison’s life and untimely demise, her grandmother Donna O’Guinn said she wants to do whatever she can to prevent any other family from feeling the gut-wrenching loss of a beloved child.

That includes conveying the message that water and electricity don’t mix and to be cautious when using mobile electric devices and appliances around any source of water.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else,” O’Guinn said. “And we want something good to come out of this as awareness for not using your cell phone in the bathroom while it is plugged in and charging.”

Madison’s mom is also using social media channels to encourage parents to educate their children about the dangers of electrocution.

Unfortunately, Madison is not the first person to die in this manner. Just a few months ago, a man in London was electrocuted when his phone’s charger made contact with his bath water. He was found with burn marks on his chest, arms and hand.

Every year hundreds of people across the country die from accidents involving water and electricity. This is especially true during the summertime here in south Louisiana when families are out on the water enjoying the great outdoors.

It only takes a blink of an eye for a tragic accident to happen.

As general manager of Pointe Coupee Electric, I would like to echo Madison’s family and remind everyone that electricity and water are a deadly combination, not only around the home but also outdoors.

Many may not know of a phenomenon called electric shock drowning. This occurs when outdated wiring and a lack of proper safety equipment and routine maintenance on docks and boats can cause situations where electricity “leaks” into the water and can cause a person to drown.

This is a particular hazard in fresh water environments such rivers, ponds and lakes such as False River.

There are things you can do to make sure you and your family are free from harm. Keep electric appliances and tools at least 10 feet away from wet surfaces, and don’t use electric tools if it’s raining or the ground is wet.

Be sure to use a portable ground fault circuit interrupter if your outdoor outlet is not equipped with one.