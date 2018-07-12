Trash talk

Breanna Smith

Parish officials met with three Republic Services representatives on Monday to discuss recent problems with collection. The company agreed to put additional resources at work on Wednesdays and Saturdays in the parish to address issues with recycling, pile and regular garbage pickup, Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said.

The hard freeze during the winter months created a higher actual tonnage of vegetation to be collected in the first few months of Spring and Summer, which created a backup for the company, representatives told officials. Representatives cited problems with equipment, personnel, and drivers on vacation as causes for pick-up delays.

Service has improved in Brusly, which piggybacks the parish’s contract, in the last few weeks Mayor Scot Rhodes said. Last month was “chaotic” though, with hit or miss service, he said.

Residents in Brusly have big pile pick-up the second full week of the month, some of which were not picked up until the last week of the month.

Service in Port Allen fell “woefully short” Chief Administrative Officer for the City Adrian Genre said. The City of Port Allen has a contract with Republic Services separate from the parish.

“We just want to see an improved level of service and commitment to servicing all of our residents,” Genre said.

East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Lafayette also reported problems with Republic Services in recent months. Lafayette imposed a nearly $30,000 fine on the company per the parish’s contract for the company’s delayed service.

The parish has not considered a fine, but parish officials will continue to monitor Republic Services daily to ensure residents are provided with the service they expect, Chief Administrative Officer for the Parish Jason Manola said.

The company has started to get a handle on the issues, and residents should begin to see improved service, Parish President Berthelot said.

Republic Services representatives did not call back after a request for comment.