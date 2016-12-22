Trial for 2013 Walmart shooting ends

Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 26.

The trial for Roosevelt Jones, 23, 3441 Bird Heights, Addis, concluded last week.

Jones is charged with principal to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Leon Banks, of Plaquemine, after a what officials say was a marijuana deal gone bad in the Port Allen Walmart parking lot on April 24, 2013.

The two men met in the parking lot to make an exchange, but things quickly became violent.

Banks was shot to the hip area, damaging a femoral artery and mortally wounding him, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said. As he was shot, he managed to fire off a round into Jones’ shoulder, Johnson said.

Banks was rushed to a hospital by Alfred Watts, III, 30, who threw the marijuana and a handgun off the Interstate 10 bridge, according to an arrest warrant.

Watts was arrested shortly after and charged with felony posesssion of marijuana, and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, according to a 2013 story in The West Side Journal.

Jones, though wounded, had other plans.

Johnson said that Jones took off to the Glen Oaks neighborhood.

He knocked on a door and asked for help from one of the residents and said that he had been shot in their driveway, Johnson said.

Jones fabricated a story that he had been shot by Baton Rouge rapper Young Ready (a musician who was killed in a shooting in 2015), Johnson said.

In his version of the story, Jones would have been the victim.

“It was pretty smart if you think about it,” Johnson said.

Jones went on to makeup four other version of the story, he said.

Ultimately, Jones’ car and phone were still on the West Side, Johnson said.

Additionally, investigators were able to connect the dots by pinging the cell phone calls made between Jones’ and Banks’ cell phone numbers, the arrest warrant stated.

The cell-phone ping showed that Jones was located at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where he had been since the night of the shooting, on April 24.

Jones’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.