Turning tragedy into testimony

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Justice for Fatrell Organization hosted a Community Partnership Alliance meeting at the Railroad Depot Saturday, Aug. 18. The group has partnered with other West Side organizations to “see our community grow and advance in love, peace and respect through the power of God” according to a flyer passed out at the meeting.

Fatrell Queen’s unsolved murder sparked the forming of the organization, but its goal goes far beyond fighting for the crime to be solved, Tara Snearl, Queen’s mother, said.

“His death will not be in vain. It will shed light to others. That is my mission,” Snearl told the group of supporters gathered, including Queen’s three-year-old daughter who is affectionately called “daddy’s twin.”

The organization wants to work to bring unity to the community– among citizens and between citizens and government. It is about shining light into darkness and bringing awareness to crime to prevent criminals from exploiting the city’s weaknesses, Snearl said.

Pierre Washington, co-founder of the Westside Bulldogs Program, and Rev. Garrett Brown, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, spoke in support of the Community Alliance. Rev. Brown spoke on his behalf, not on behalf of the NAACP because it has mostly disbanded, he said.

Councilmembers Ray Helen Lawrence and Carey Williams were also in attendance but did not address the members. The organization asked Police Chief Esdron Brown to speak on behalf of local law enforcement, but he was out of town.

The group has already planned another meeting at the Depot next Saturday, which will include refreshments in hopes of eliciting a larger community turnout. Members of the organization spent much of the afternoon waving “Justice for Fatrell” signs in the median of La. Hwy. 1. The group has similar demonstrations and marches in the works, member Kevin Lawrence said.

“We are a unit that is not going to back down,” Rev. Brown told the people gathered.

The Westside Bulldogs held the parish and city accountable for the provisions of their program, and they came through. The only ones left to do their part is us, Washington said.

“It has to now be us, or else,” Washington said.

Educators and local church leaders also addressed the crowd, speaking mostly of the role of parents in their children’s lives and how work in the home brings about change in a community.

“Wherever God takes this, that’s where we’re going,” Lawrence said.