Twelve Years a Slave screening at the WBR Museum

West Baton Rouge Museum

The West Baton Rouge Museum will present a Film screening of “12 Years a Slave” (2013) on Sunday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m., in conjunction with the exhibit, “Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade from 1808 – 1865.”

Based on an incredible true story of one man’s fight for survival and freedom in the pre-Civil War United States, this film tells the story of Solomon Northrop (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man from upstate New York who was abducted and sold into slavery. Facing cruelty (personified a malevolent slave owner, portrayed by Michael Fassbender), as well as unexpected kindness, Solomon struggles not only to stay alive, but to retain his dignity. In the 12th year of his unforgettable odyssey, Solomon’s chance meeting with a Canadian abolitionist (Brad Pitt) will forever alter his life. This film is rated R. The run time is 2 hours and 14 minutes.

The exhibit, “Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade from 1808 – 1865” is on loan from the Historic New Orleans Collection with support from LEH, Entergy, the Kabacoff Family Foundation, and Find Your Park. The exhibit, curated by THNOC Historian Erin M. Greenwald, examines the period between America’s 1808 abolition of the international slave trade and the end of the Civil War, during which an estimated two million people were forcibly moved within the confines of the United States. The domestic trade wreaked new havoc on the lives of enslaved families, as owners and traders in the Upper South—Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, DC—sold and shipped surplus laborers to the developing Lower South—Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Many of those individuals passed through New Orleans, which was the largest slave market in antebellum America.

This program is FREE and open to the public. For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call (225) 336-2422 x 15. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.