Two arrested for Court Street burglary

Jaci Pinell

jacipinell@icloud.com

Two arrests were made Thursday in connection with a residential burglary at a mobile home park on Court Street.

Derrell Anderson, 24, and Alcide Davis, 29, were arrested on charges of criminal damage to property and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling last Thursday.

The burglars would have been successful had they only entered and exited through the resident’s window. Instead, the camera system recorded the burglar as he walked into the kitchen to let his accomplice in which triggered the door’s alarm, officials said. The PAPD has not linked them to any other burglaries, Detective Kendra Wisham said.

“The best situation for them was to have a window contact,” Corey Spano, a Baton Rouge Alarms System Consultant of Custom Security Systems said.

Window systems that alarm when opened or when the glass breaks are usually more expensive. A more affordable option are motion sensors, Spano said.

More preventive measures include keeping lights on outside of the residence, making sure all doors and windows locked and if possible, investing in a home security system with cameras.

“If you see something, report it,” Wisham said.

After a rash of break-ins July, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office established a new program called Citizens Active Against Crime to help law enforcement officers solve crimes with the help of local residents and businesses with exterior video surveillance equipment.

The secure and confidential database aims to solve a crime if registered members share evidence, such as a specific vehicle or person, with the Sheriff’s Office. Registered persons would be contacted by police to search their surveillance systems if a crime occurred in their area. Participation does not give the WBRSO access to private video systems.

Those who wish to be added into the database may call Mindy with the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 382- 5200 or may send a private message on Facebook to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.