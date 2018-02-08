Two killed, two injured in house fire on North River Road

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A Friday morning house fire on North River Road in Port Allen claimed the life of 10-year-old Trevor Baker and his 74-year-old grandfather, Henry Williams, according to family members at the scene. Carolyn Baker, 55, and a 9-year-old girl were treated for burns at Baton Rouge General Medical Center and released Friday afternoon.

Carolyn Baker wrapped a comforter around everyone to escape the flames she said. At some point, Trevor stopped walking. When they realized Trevor was still inside, Henry Williams did not hesitate before going back into the flames she said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. to a fully-involved fire. Twenty-five firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to put it out. The all-wood structure of the home and 25 m.p.h winds coming over the levee Friday morning created “perfect conditions” for the devastating fire Hunts said.

A Fire Marshal investigation indicated that the source of the fire was a gas heater which ignited a container of lamp oil. Several accelerants such as lawnmowers, a generator and tiller were found in and around the home Hunts said.

The home and church on either side of the home and four vehicles parked at the home were damaged by the flames.

This is the first fatal fire in West Baton Rouge parish this year, and fourth total.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

Through the Operation Save a Life program, residents can have free smoke detectors installed in their homes by West Baton Rouge firefighters. Visit the Office of State Fire Marshal’s website or call your local fire station for more information.