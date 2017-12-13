Two Lady Panthers on All-Metro

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Two Lady Panther volleyball players have been named to the 2017 All-Metro Volleyball Team.

Junior Mallary Thibodeaux was given First Team All-Metro honors, and sophomore Emily Hemba earned Honorable Mention.

The Brusly girls had a successful season going 8-0 in district before losing to Parkview Baptist in the quarterfinal round of the state championship on November 9.

Thibodeaux led the Lady Panthers in kills, aces, and blocks. She had 534 kills, 94 in district; 120 aces, 34 in district; 39 blocks, two in district, 62 digs, three in district; and 394 assists, 74 in district.

Hemba had 133 kills, 27 in district; 66 aces, 19 in district; and 167 digs, 10 in district.

“I can’t say enough about how important they were. Mallary and Emily were two of the most important players for us this year,” Lady Panthers head volleyball coach Kayla Sarradet said. “We set them 95% of the time, and we really depended on them each and every game. We wouldn’t have made it as far as we did without them”

Both Thibodeaux and Hemba were previously named to the Division 3, District 5 All-District First Team. Thibodeaux was also named the District Most Valuable Player