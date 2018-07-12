Two members of the WBR Chamber complete terms at Institute for Organization Management

Staff Report

WBR Chamber of Commerce

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is pleased to announce that Jamie Hanks, Executive Director, of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her third year while Sharon Oubre-Williams, Membership Directed completed her first at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program in Athens, Georgia.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

The West Baton Rouge Chamber is active in several organizations that offer professional development programs to further the team’s capabilities. The Board of Directors generously invests in multiple opportunities for staff, directors, and committee members to take part in both at the state and national level.

Fresh off the Institute Southeast, Hanks said, “This is one of the most rewarding and benefit-yielding experiences offered to non-profit management.”

While Hanks concentrated on Advanced Strategies of Competitive Economic Development and Workforce Development best practices, Oubre-Williams focused on bringing additional value to our membership in addition to each’s core curriculums. Both staff members have received multiple scholarships to take part in this premier development cohort.

“Having just returned from my first-year at Chamber Institute on the campus of University of Georgia, I have to admit the opportunity to bring back ideas from some of the greatest minds of colleagues and instructors in the fields of nonprofit management, education, leadership and innovation empowered my leadership skills,” said Oubre-Williams.

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation (USCCF) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce dedicated to strengthening America’s long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.