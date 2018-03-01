Two men killed in Avenue D shooting

‘Drug deal gone bad’

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Two men were killed in a shooting after a “drug deal gone bad” on Monday, Feb. 26, according to the Port Allen Police Department. Authorities identified the men as Harold Baise Jr., 25, a resident of Eucalyptus Street and Koveria Wright, 33.

At least six gunshots rang out at the corner of Eucalyptus Street and Avenue D around 9 p.m., witnesses told police. Both men died at the hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, PAPD said.

Authorities found a large bag of crack cocaine on Baise. A large backpack filled with marijuana, crack cocaine and cash was thrown from Baise’s vehicle. The shooting is still under investigation, and authorities have not determined who intended to sell and purchase the drugs, Lt. Kendra Wisham said.

A Port Allen resident went outside after the gunshots cleared and found Baise attempting to drive

himself to the hospital. The resident, who Wisham described as an acquaintance of Blaise, transported Baise to the hospital.

Wright was found at 1242 Ave. D suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital via ambulance, authorities said.

A witness told authorities a black SUV was seen headed south on Avenue D and a black Nissan Maxima was seen going east on Eucalyptus Street shortly after the gunfire. The shooting is still under investigation and authorities are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward.

“I was born and raised here, I have children here,” Lt. Wisham said. “I want to keep the streets safe.”

Port Allen was ranked the third safest city in Louisiana in 2017 by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association. In the past three months, there have been three murders.

“We want to keep that out of Port Allen,” Lt. Wishman said.