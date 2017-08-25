Two Port Allen men accused of rape in one week

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Two men in Port Allen have been accused of raping juveniles in two separate incidents in one week, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said.

Such accusations are infrequent in the city, but to have two reported in one week is highly unusual, Brown said. Both incidents were reported last week, although one of them allegedly took place five years ago.

The Port Allen Police are currently seeking the arrest of Jeremiah Hollins, a 20-year-old Port Allen man who is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the police, he met the victim through Instagram, a popular social media app used for sharing photos. Hollins began to message the girl during the summer and flattered her with compliments, Brown said.

“They know these young girls like Instagram, so they’re playing them,” he said.

The two conversed for about a month and then began to meet outside of the victim’s house, Detective Kendra Wisham said. The suspect knew the only way to get the girl alone was to lure her to his home while she was supposed to be in school, so he waited another month for the school year to start, Wisham said.

Once the school year began, the suspect told the girl to skip school and visit him instead on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Wisham said. The next day, Wednesday, Aug. 16, he found the victim at her morning bus stop and took her to his home to have sex, she said.

“She said ‘no,’ but he was of course much stronger than she was,” Wisham said.

She remained at Hollins’ home until after school hours. The victim’s parents were notified by the school that she was missing that same day.

Video footage from her school bus showed that she never got on the bus.

A Port Allen Police officer encountered the girl on the street, Wisham said. She told her parents and police about the incident, she said.

Brown said that Hollins was also arrested in 2014 for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juvenile.

The second accusation of rape occurred five years ago.

Police arrested David Jerome Doyle, 29, on five counts of oral sexual battery and one instance of attempted second-degree rape.

The victim was 10 years old at the time of the incident and had seen Doyle regularly, Wisham said. The victim was brought to his room to watch an adult film and later told to show Doyle “what she learned,” Wisham said.

Doyle denied the accusations, but Wisham said the victim’s story is consistent. Doyle did not have a any prior charges on his criminal background, she said.

Only 12 percent of child sexual abuse is reported to the authorities, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

“A lot of victims feel like it’s their fault and they’re afraid to come forward,” Wisham said.

As a parent, Brown said the two incidents are sickening.

“The nature of these crimes – rape and indecent behavior – these are strong charges that can carry a lot of time. It can be stopped by a parent,” he said.

Parents can prevent these situations by closely monitoring who their children communicate with on social media and in text messages and by increasing the communication with other parents, Brown said.