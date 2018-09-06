Two schools, one flock

Breanna Smith

Flamingos have flooded the Brusly area, landing in residents’ yards by the flock. Brusly Elementary became the latest flocking ground for the flamingos on Friday, Aug. 31.

The Lukeville PTO began flocking yards at the beginning of the school year as a fundraiser for new playground equipment. A donation to the Lukeville playground equipment fund is the only way to move the pesky pink flamingos from yards without flocking insurance.

The Lukeville PTO met its $2,000 goal within two weeks after making a group where residents could purchase flocking insurance and target particular yards with the flock. Some residents even donated to the fund in an attempt to attract the flock to their yard.

The Brusly Elementary PTO donated $2,000 to the flock fundraiser after the flamingos huddled in the bus area of the school Friday, Aug. 31.

The Brusly Elementary PTO donated $2,000 to the flock fundraiser. The funds came from extra money raised at the annual Jingle Jog fundraiser. Each year, the Brusly PTO hosts the Jingle Jog to raise funds for playground equipment. This fundraiser is the perfect way to help students in the community and put the extra funds to precisely what they were raised for, PTO president Blaine Rabalais said.

Rabalais’ home was flocked last week before the flamingos made their landing at Brusly Elementary. He suspects his sister, who was flocked the day before, paid the target fee just for him.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards playground equipment for Lukeville Elementary, Rachel McCain, president of the Lukeville Elementary PTO said. Lukeville is in the process of getting a new fence, giving the Lukeville PTO time to find the perfect playground set.

The organization raised approximately $6,000 since Aug. 7, with an original goal of $2,000.