Two Texas men killed on Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge crash

A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 east of Grosse Tete killed two Texas men in the early hours of Monday, Oct. 30, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.

Alex Willett, 55, of Orange, Texas, and his passenger, John Mack, 53, of Beaumont, Texas, were both killed in the crash, bringing the number of deaths on that portion of I-10 to five this year.

For reasons still under investigation, Willett, failed to reduce the speed of his 2016 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler as he approached stopped traffic on I-10 eastbound, four miles east of Grosse Tete. The stopped traffic was from a previous crash that night, Louisiana State Trooper Bryan Lee said.

Willett’s vehicle struck the rear of another 18 wheeler driven by 48-year-old Kimberly Mack, of Asheville, North Carolina. The impact of the crash pushed Mack’s vehilce into the rear of another 18-wheeler, driven by 53-year-old Bret Bay of Niceville, Florida. Mack’s vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. Bay’s vehicle was pushed forward into the the rear of an 18-wheeler driven by 30-year-old Cleshown Weathersby, of Houston.

Willett and Mack were pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the State Police said.

The other parties involved sustained minor to moderate injuries. Two drivers were transported to a nearby hospital, Lee said.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.