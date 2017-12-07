Two WBR natives lead high school teams to Superdome

Staff Report

Two West Baton Rouge Parish natives who began their coaching careers on their home turf head to the grand stage of high school football in different areas.

Brusly High School graduate Mike Fouquier will coach alongside head mentor David Brewerton when the Zachary Broncos vie for the Class 5A non-select championship against Hahnville in the Allstate/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Prep Football Classic on Dec. 9 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Port Allen High School alumnus Josh Laborde will ply his trade alongside head coach Rob Odom when West Feliciana faces Richwood for the 3A non-select title at the Dome.

It’s the second time at the Superdome in three years that Fouquier, who coached at both Brusly and Port Allen. As for Laborde, who worked with Fouquier on the PAHS coaching staff prior to his move to WFHS, it’s the first time he or any coaches on the West Feliciana squad have led a team to the Dome.

“It feels surreal,” said Laborde, defensive coordinator for the Saints. “I never thought I’d be a defensive coordinator for a game in the Superdome.

“I’ve attended the Prep Classic every year I’ve been in coaching, but I never thought I’d be coaching in the Dome,” he said.

The Saints fell short 22-21 in 2010, 23-15 to Livonia in 2014, 46-38 in overtime to Lutcher in 2015 and 16-14 last year to Lutcher – a total of only 19 points over four games.

The Saints fell short 22-21 in 2010, 23-15 to Livonia in 2014, 46-38 in overtime to Lutcher in 2015 and 16-14 last year to Lutcher – a total of only 19 points over four games.

Ironically, WFHS advanced to the finals off a 19-point margin (45-26) in the semifinal victory Friday that punched the ticket to the Dome for the Saints.

“All the losses in the semifinals make us all appreciate this opportunity that much more,” he said.

Richwood is no stranger to Laborde, who was on the staff when the Pelicans lost 42-7 Nov. 14 in first-round action in Monroe.

The Saints will go into the title game 13-1 – their only loss to powerhouse University High. Laborde sees the loss as an advantage going into the championship game.

“Last year, we were 13-0 going into the semifinals and had some tough tests along the way, but we didn’t have to deal with adversity down the hump,” said Laborde, a 15-year veteran. “We were exposed in the semifinals.”

Laborde isn’t alone in terms of never coaching in the Dome. Odom and all members of the football coaching staff have never coached in a championship game.

“We’re all in the same boat,” he said. “We’ve told the players they don’t know just how much this mean to us coaches, all veterans – it makes the whole experience that much better.”

The aura of the Superdome alone makes the experience an opportunity of a lifetime, Laborde said.

“It’s the biggest thing in the world Super Bowls are played here and the largest concerts in the world,” he said. “It’s one of the biggest stages in the world … it’s everything. Every team has talked about the Dome from the start of the season.”

Laborde realizes the situation will become strictly business when they line up against Richwood, but he’s savoring the opportunity leading to the game.

“Even my six-year-old is excited,” he said. “It’s like Christmas come early.”

It’s a different story for Fouquier, who was part of the Bronco squad that won the 5A title in 2015 during Brewerton’s second year at ZHS.

A different type of jubilation prevails on the second trip to the title game, he said.

“The first time you’re a bit more giddy. The second time is just as sweet, but you know a little more about what to expect,” Fouquier said. “I’m telling them about it like I’m some kind of old veteran, but I’ve only been through it once.”

“The first time, you don’t know what’s coming, but the second time you know what it’s all about,” he said.

The Broncos head to the Dome after a 29-26 win in a classic battle on the road against perennial state contender West Monroe.

The win over West Monroe proves how far the Broncos have come after a 3-2 season.

“You don’t just go to West Monroe and get lucky,” he said. “The kids got better at everything they do during the season.”

The second trip to the Dome brings with it another advantage.

He also knows the perfect conclusion to the championship weekend.

“If all goes as we hope, you’ll see two longtime friends and colleagues from West Baton Rouge Parish celebrating victories in the biggest game in high school football,” Fouquier said. “I’ve been there and I’m hoping for the same for Josh and his team. They deserve it.”