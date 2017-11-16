Tyler Theriot signs with Nicholls State University

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Brusly High School senior Tyler Theriot signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Nicholls State University Colonels on Wednesday, Nov. 8, surrounded by his family, friends and coaches.

“I felt happy and overwhelmed at the same time to see all of my hard work pay off,” Theriot said after his signing.

Theriot said that Nicholls was the perfect fit for him. He especially appreciates the personal touch and “small town feel” of the campus, along with the friendliness of the team’s coaches.

Nicholls will be getting quite the player in Theriot. This past summer, he was named by Prep Baseball Report as the top left-handed pitcher in the state of Louisiana.

Theriot’s head coach at Brusly Tait Dupont isn’t surprised at all that Tyler will be playing at the next level.

“Tyler has worked very hard to become the baseball player he is today. That is the reason he is getting a chance to play at Nicholls State University, because he always goes the extra mile to be the best pitcher, hitter and outfielder that he can possibly be and he does the same in the classroom,” Dupont said. “I am very proud of him and happy that he will get that opportunity next year.”

Baseball has been a part of Theriot’s life as long as he can remember, and much of his family’s life revolved around the sport. Theriot’s dad Chad Theriot coached him for years, and his mom, Hollie and sister Karly were right there cheering him on.

“My dad not only coached me through baseball, but through life. He encouraged me to always work hard and be a leader,” Theriot said. “My mom has supported me in every way: from supporting me on the field, to washing my stinky uniform, and pushing me to be a better person. She has always been there. And my sister Karly is my biggest fan, and I am so grateful to have had her there supporting me while I do what I love.”

Besides the support of his family, Theriot said that the key to his baseball success is the constant practice with the several teams he has traveled with throughout the years.

“Every weekend and every holiday I played in a baseball tournament,” Theriot said. “I always played at the highest level of competition in travel ball and summer ball. Playing with Elite teams has pushed me to be my best.”

Now that he has his signing under his belt, Theriot said that a little bit of pressure has been taken off of him, which he hopes will allow him to focus on his senior year.

“I was always 100 percent committed to [Nicholls] as they were to me,” Theriot said. “Now, I’m ready to put in the work my senior year at Brusly and win a championship. My goal for this season is to stay healthy, help mentor underclassmen, and work on my mechanics.”

Dupont is looking forward to Theriot’s senior season as well and hopes to see him as a leader of their team this year as they strive to make it back to the state tournament with an opportunity to win a state championship.

As he moves onto the next level, Theriot said, “I would like to thank all of my coaches who have helped me get to this point,especially, and to my family and friends, I say thank you for your continued support and being part of my journey!”