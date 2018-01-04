U.S. Baseball Academy in BR

Staff Report

Westside baseball players in first through twelfth grade can have a Spring training experience before spring even gets here.

The U.S. Baseball Academy, which operates a network of baseball camps throughout the country, will hold camps this winter and spring at Tara High School in Baton Rouge.

Tara High School head baseball coach, Don Langford will direct the Baton Rouge program which will run Jan. 7 through Feb. 11. The program is staffed by Baton Rouge area baseball coaches and include sessions on hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Campers may choose to focus on one skill or multiple skills.

“One of the benefits of our program is that we have a small player to coach ratio which gives the players the opportunity to get the most out of their sessions from the coaches,” Jeff Lee of US Baseball Academy said. “We also offer age-specific sessions that are specifically tailored to each ability level.”

And what does a day at the USA Baseball Academy look like? It really is different for each player according to Lee.

“It really depends upon what sessions each players has signed up for,” Lee said. “For example, hitters rotate through a series of supervised stations including indoor batting cages, with each drill designed to teach a different aspect of hitting. Players will also participate in hitting games used by top high school and college programs.”

Coaches also help with all aspects of pitching, from fundamentals and mechanics to more advanced concepts, according to the statement. The program is designed to improve pitch and strike zone recognition, timing, balance, power, situational hitting, and bunting.

Players can get instruction on stance, signs, receiving, framing, blocking, throwing, fielding bunts, tags and the mental aspects of dealing with pitchers.

“We know Baton Rouge has many great options for baseball training, but we are now here to offer another great option,” Lee said.

Due to the low player-coach ratio, spots in each session are limited.

Complete details and times for each site, as well as registration forms are available online at www.USBaseballAcademy.com or by phoning toll free 866-622-4487.