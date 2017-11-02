Veterans Day Parade slated for November 5th

Note: The Veterans Day Ceremony at the West Baton Rouge Museum following the parade this year will take the place of the ceremony, usually held at the courthouse on Veterans Day

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

After a year of absence, the Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will take place on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

It will start at Rivault Park and continue north on Jefferson Avenue and conclude at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum.

As is customary, a Grand Marshal was selected for the Parade. World War II Marine Veteran Joseph A. “Jack” Sarradet, Jr. was originally selected by the committee. Sadly, Jack passed away on Sept. 22, therefore a convertible will be driven in the parade in his honor.

Jack entered the U.S. Marine Corps in April of 1943 and was sent to San Diego California for basic training. After receiving advanced training, he was sent to Pearl Harbor for possible duty on the many islands to be recaptured from Japanese control.

From there, he started a succession of deployments to Midway, Kwajean, Marshall Islands, Antiwitoc and finally to Enebi. Jack was involved in and observed atrocious fighting to recapture these islands.

After the surrender of Japan, Jack was sent back to San Francisco for his discharge in December of 1945. He had been a member of Air Group 22, 4th Marine Division.

The committee went on to also select Vietnam Veteran, Claude Crawford as Grand Marshal for the parade. Claude entered the U.S. Army in February of 1968, and was immediately sent to Ft. Lewis, Washington, for basic training, then to Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, for training in field radio repair. He was then sent to Ft. Gordon, Georgia where he trained as a medic and linguist.

His decision to become a Green Beret led him to Ft. Bragg, North Carolina for training. He went on to serve a total of four tours gaining him a Silver Star, two Purple Hearts and five Bronze Stars medals.

After 10 years and having served at Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and in Germany, Crawford was honorably discharged.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Please join us as we honor all who have sacrificed for our freedom.