Vice President notes infrastructure needs during speech on economy

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence came to Port Allen on May 26 to meet with local officials, small business owners and industry leaders at Cajun Industries.

The Vice President primarily spoke about the economy and the Trump Administration’s commitment to jobs.

“Literally since the onstart of this administration, the president has had a three part agenda: jobs, jobs and jobs,” he said. “Since day one, the president has taken decisive action to put America back to work and get our economy moving again.”

The Vice President’s remarks came just two days after the Trump administration released its first budget proposal. Part of the budget proposal includes a $1 trillion infrastructure investment.

Pence also touched on infrastructure during his speech, saying that the President is committed to investing in roads, bridges, highways and airports across the country.

“In case Cajun Industries didn’t notice – in case the rest of you didn’t notice – you elected a builder to be president of the United States of America, and Donald Trump will rebuild the infrastructure of this country.”

U.S Rep. Garret Graves (Republican – Baton Rouge) said he discussed the need for infrastructure growth in the Baton Rouge area with the Vice President during the visit and specifically pointed out certain areas, including the Interstate 10 bridge, which the two both traveled on to get to Cajun Industries.

The two also discussed “principled projects,” he said, referring to projects that are driven by effectiveness and merit, not politics.

“We need funds, but we need to make sure the money we have is spent properly,” Graves said in an interview after the visit.

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said the discussions he had between Pence, Graves and other leaders about the President’s budget and regional traffic were fruitful. Though, he isn’t holding his breath for infrastructure funding just yet.

“From what we hear, we have a long way to go,” he said. “Of course they are talking about a gasoline tax on the federal level.”

President Trump discussed the possibility of increasing the national gas tax with industry officials due to deteriorating infrastructure around the country, according to a conference with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on May 1. Spicer said the President was not for or against the increased tax.

The Louisiana Legislature has also toyed with a proposal to increase the state’s gas. A bill was expected to go to the Senate on May 25, but was postponed until this week.

The Vice President also discussed the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and urged Louisianians to pressure Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy to repeal the bill. He also affirmed the Trump administration’s plans this summer to reform the tax code and lower the corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

The visit was the third in recent months by the Vice President.

“He’s been here several times before, but to have come to West Baton Rouge made me awfully proud,” President Berthelot said. “It made a huge impact on me.”

“I’ll tell you he really is an amazing guy,” Rep. Graves said of the visit. “I couldn’t be more impressed with his leadership and his desire to be a public servant.”