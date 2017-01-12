Viola Kimble Daigrepont (1944 – 2017)

Funeral services honoring the life of Viola Daigrepont, 72, were at 11:30 AM Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, LA with Reverend Randy Parker officiating. The family received friends at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 10:00 AM till time of service. Viola was born on September 18, 1944 in Simmesport, LA to Tommy Joe and Bessie Kimble and passed away on January 1, 2017 in Converse, LA. She was a loving mother and grandmother; and also retired in 2010 from the Women’s Clinic of Baton Rouge after 20 years of service. Preceding Viola in death were her parents, Tommy Joe and Bessie Kimble; sisters, Vivian Woods and Nell Bourgeois; brother, Earl Kimble. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband Mack Daigrepont; daughters, Rebecca Sherill of Arlington, TX and Amanda Daigrepont and Shane Wright of Converse, LA; brothers, Richard Kimble and wife Willie of Port Allen, LA, Alvin Kimble and Shannon of Baton Rouge, LA, Tommy Kimble and Elsie of Zwolle, LA; grandchildren, Sarah, John Paul, and Owen Sherill, Ava Daigrepont, and Ivy Wright. Rose-Neath Funeral Home, Mansfield Chapel – (318) 872-4660.

